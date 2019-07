It's hard to pick favorites when it comes to food at the North Dakota State Fair, but there's one in particular that makes the choice as easy as pie.

Minneapple Pie was first established about 10 years ago and has been growing ever since.

This is its third year at the North Dakota State Fair and the owner says he fully intends on coming back.

But before that happens, let's take a look at how fried apple pie came to be.