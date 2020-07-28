Job search requirement back in unemployment process

North Dakota Job Service will be now implementing some changes for those collecting unemployment.

When COVID-19 first hit the state, Gov. Doug Burgum waived the work search requirement in the unemployment process.

However, people will now have to submit three job searches on a weekly basis to continue to receive unemployment.

People will also need to upload a resume and cover letter to the website as part of the requirement, but some people will be exempt from this process.

“This will affect most claimants, but not all. People who are job attached which means they are maybe furloughed or their employer has let them go for now, but they fully expect to return to the same employer, those people will not have to do the work search,” explained Sarah Arntson, the communications officer for North Dakota Job Service.

The weekly job searches can be done via phone, online, mail or in person.

The three job searches was a requirement before the COVID-19 pandemic.