Job Service North Dakota now accepting new Pandemic-related claim types

In a news release Saturday afternoon, Job Service North Dakota announced it has successfully implemented programming to accept two new Pandemic related claim types provided by the recently passed federal CARES Act.

With this implementation, Job Service is now able to accept online claims from independent contractors, gig economy workers, self-employed individuals, and workers who may have exhausted the benefits available to them under the regular Unemployment Insurance system.

Although claims will be accepted, the United States Department of Labor has not yet provided guidance to fully process these claims and has told states not to process or pay benefits until they provide the required rules and guidance.

The guidance is expected to be provided to all states within the next week. After receipt of the guidance, Job Service will complete necessary additional programming and begin paying benefits under these programs.

For more information about the new programs and how to apply, click HERE.