Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Job Service overpaid unemployment benefits to a small percentage of North Dakotans

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

States across the country are discovering that they over-paid COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

North Dakota is one of them.

A Job Service spokesperson tells KX News, this is not specific to the pandemic. Communications Officer Sarah Arntson says it’s something that happens to some degree in all unemployment offices.

The difference is, on a normal basis, unemployment is paid by state dollars, but with CARES Act dollars, the state has to follow federal rules in paying it back.

Since about mid-March, Job Service has paid out $816.5 million. Overpayments account for .48% of those funds.

“It is kind of a complex process, and we do that on purpose to make sure we can eliminate fraud. We just ask that people be really careful when they’re filling out their applications. We need people to be as accurate as possible when reporting their earnings, and the reasons for their separations from employment,” Arntson shared.

She says people often pay the difference back, and other times, the state offsets it with future benefit payments.

Arntson adds, Job Service will work with those who were affected on an individual basis to create realistic payment plans.

There isn’t a deadline at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Emergency Commission Meeting

Ministering During Pandemic

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Smoke Shop

Unemployment Overpay

Masks and Policing

Pope on Civil Union

Winter Gear

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/23

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 10-23-20

Robert One Minute 10-23

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 23

NDC OCT 23

Nedrose Football

Restaurant Survival

covid and gyms

Masquerade Kits

Shiloh Christian Football

Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/22

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss