JobND partners with ID.me to provide easier identity proofing

Job Service North Dakota is hoping to provide simple and secure online identity proofing with a new system.

ID.me is an identity platform that will allow new claim filers and unemployment insurance claimants, who use UI ICE or JobND’s automated telephone system, a quicker way to certify that they are eligible for weekly benefits.

A member with JobND says the program will launch Dec. 17th, so it’s important to hop on board, sooner than later.

“ID.me is a one time verification process, but it can take 24-48 hours, so we’re encouraging people to log in on the 17th so that they can go through that 24-48 hour identification proofing process.” JobND Communications Officer Sarah Arntson said.

Arntson says if you have problems with the system after Dec. 17th, representatives will be available via video call to help troubleshoot.