Joe Whitty: Remembering His Legacy

A man with a big heart brought joy to many.

And even after his passing, his legacy lives on.

“He was a wonderful guy, he will be missed by all of us here at the store.” Says James Clark, General Manager at Happy Joes Pizza

“Just Very fortunate to have him in our family.. and in our community as well” Says Danielle Rued, Great Niece of Joe

Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream, passed away this week and although they’re grieving, his family, friends, and those he reached through community service and outreach, remember him fondly.

“He was raised here in Minot, North Dakota, in Des Lacs at a farm and he’s always been trying to make sure he can give back to people in our area and people that need a hand up.” Rued says.

“He was a wonderful guy to all the kids and the handicap and all that around here. You know. and that’s what made him so good” Clark says.

He’s a man known for his amazing pizza.. but, he also stood out as a man with a BIG heart for kids. Founding the Happy Joe’s Kid Foundation.

“His big focus was helping children especially children with special needs, and he started a foundation and every year on the Christmas holiday he has a big event for special needs children and people are just so excited to come out and support it and he’s just so happy to give back” Rued says.

As a way of celebration, students at Edison Elementary enjoyed free Joe’s Pizza.

“Jim from Happy Joe’s Pizza is amazing at our local franchise and he wanted to make sure that we could celebrate Happy Joe Whitty’s life in a big way today.” Rued says.

Joe’s family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.