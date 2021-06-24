John Hoeven Elementary students hold lemonade sale to benefit Minot animal shelter

A Minot school took advantage of the heat on Thursday by selling lemonade — and doing it for a cause.

More than a dozen K-12th grade John Hoeven Elementary students lined the school’s parking lot and sold $0.50 cups of lemonade.

Profits were donated to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter to help their mission.

One teacher says while their main focus was to give back the students learned a little more.

“Our students are learning English, speaking skills, reading, writing, speaking and listening. It’s not just a lemonade stand today, but it’s a way for our students to practice those skills being a part of our community and empowering them to be an active participant in a group,” Teacher Leslie Knutson said.

Knutson says Friday at Radio City Park at 9:30 a.m., their students will be reading books to kids in the community.

