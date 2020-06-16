John Zakian rescinds resignation, some council members voice concerns

In continuing coverage…a turn in events for one Minot city employee.

Recently we told you about the resignation of John Zakian, who is serving as the resilience manager for the city.

At tonight’s council meeting it was announced that Zakian declined his new job offer and would like to rescind his resignation. Councilmember Josh Wolsky made the motion to put it to a vote on whether or not to accept or decline the resignation.

Some council members disagreed…stating that Zakian is still a current city employee and if the decision was made not to accept his resignation they would be firing him. But one councilman disagreed.

“I think when you go through that heartfelt discussion and decide that you do want to resign..then I think that you kind of have to follow through with it because it can create the discomfort like we had tonight,” said Alderman Shannon Straight.

Straight went on to say that the circumstances were a good opportunity for the city to pursue a fresh start. Councilmembers voted in favor of the decision being left up to acting City Manager David Lakefield.

We will continue to update you as more information unfolds.