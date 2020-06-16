John Zakian rescinds resignation, some council members voice concerns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In continuing coverage…a turn in events for one Minot city employee.

Recently we told you about the resignation of John Zakian, who is serving as the resilience manager for the city.

At tonight’s council meeting it was announced that Zakian declined his new job offer and would like to rescind his resignation. Councilmember Josh Wolsky made the motion to put it to a vote on whether or not to accept or decline the resignation.

Some council members disagreed…stating that Zakian is still a current city employee and if the decision was made not to accept his resignation they would be firing him. But one councilman disagreed.

“I think when you go through that heartfelt discussion and decide that you do want to resign..then I think that you kind of have to follow through with it because it can create the discomfort like we had tonight,” said Alderman Shannon Straight.

Straight went on to say that the circumstances were a good opportunity for the city to pursue a fresh start. Councilmembers voted in favor of the decision being left up to acting City Manager David Lakefield.

We will continue to update you as more information unfolds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"

Land Access Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Access Pilot Program"

Durum Wheat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Durum Wheat"

Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Library Programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Library Programs"

Library Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Reopening"

Fireworks in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks in Bismarck"

Pea Leaf Weevil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pea Leaf Weevil"

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Volunteering and Living Longer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteering and Living Longer"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Bike Etiquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Etiquette"

Quit Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quit Week"

Brine Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brine Spill"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge