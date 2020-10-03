Johnson Corners Wesleyan Church in Watford City helping domestic violence victims with ‘Blessing Bags’

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Johnson Corners Wesleyan Church in Watford City is finding ways to help.

For the last few months, members of the church have chosen different ways to support people around the community.

This month they’re putting together ‘Blessing Bags’ to give to the Watford City Family Crisis Program for those who may be dealing with a domestic violence situation.

Each bag will be filled with toiletry items and non-perishable foods.

The pastor of the church says this is just a small way to help out, during a dire situation.

“Our goal is just to help eliminate an emptiness by giving them what they need, so if we can store up a bunch of these bags and be able to give them to them and hand out as they need and keep them filled on those then we want to be able to do that,” Pastor Johnson Corners Wesleyan Church Jason Gressman said.

Gressman says anybody willing to donate can do so by simply stopping by the church.