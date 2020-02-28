Join Becky Farr & Tom Schrader for KX News at 9, starting March 16 on CW

KX News is announcing some very exciting news.
Starting March 16, KX News is launching a new 30-minute newscast on Monday, March 16.

KX News at 9 pm will Monday through Friday on the Dakota’s CW.

If you like to go to bed before 10 pm news, this show is for you, but it’s also going to expand the amount of news we can bring people.

Becky Farr will anchor the newscast, Tom Schrader will do the weather.
Be sure to check your local listing for channels because the CW is different from city to city for what channel it airs on.

Click here to visit the Dakota’s CW page to see what channel CW airs on for you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

