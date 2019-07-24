Join us for KX Co-Op Day at NDSF

From phone co-ops, to farm, credit unions, and electric co-ops, there are many across the state that you can learn about today at KX Co-Op Day… so be sure to join us!

Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 this morning, served just north of the Commercial II Building.



Starting at 10 you can pick up some popcorn and visit with North Dakota co-ops under the tent in the State Fair Park.



And be sure to join us for a free ice cream social from 2 – 3:30.



Josh Kramer with North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives talks with Becky Farr.