Join us for KX Co-Op Day at NDSF

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From phone co-ops, to farm, credit unions, and electric co-ops, there are many across the state that you can learn about today at KX Co-Op Day… so be sure to join us!

Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 this morning, served just north of the Commercial II Building.

Starting at 10 you can pick up some popcorn and visit with North Dakota co-ops under the tent in the State Fair Park.

And be sure to join us for a free ice cream social from 2 – 3:30.

Josh Kramer with North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives talks with Becky Farr.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

In the Fair Barn

More In the Fair Barn

Don't Miss