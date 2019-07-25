Join Western North Dakota’s First Sexual Assault Prevention Team

Bystanders are key to crime prevention. They have the power to intervene, and potentially stop sexual assault in its tracks.

A group got together to learn how to look for this type of behavior.

The North Dakota Department of Health is expanding Green Dot, a sexual violence prevention strategy. They are putting together a team of bystanders in the Bismarck-Mandan area, for the first time.

The Education and Prevention Coordinator for the Abused Adult Resource Center says most of us think we can and will step in, but it can be tough to know how.

The Education/Prevention Coordinator Renee Stromme shares, “Certainly law enforcement is the first place you call, but if you see somebody who is at risk; you see somebody who’s making advances toward somebody whose not comfortable and you can sense it, there are ways you can kind of step in and be of support.”

There’s still time to apply to be a bystander on the Bismarck Green Dot Team. Click here to fill out the application.