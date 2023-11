GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KXNET) — All those Jonas Brothers fans are “Burnin’ Up” a storm in one comment section.

According to a Facebook post from Alerus Center in Grand Forks, the Jonas Brothers concert scheduled for Friday, November 17 has been postponed.

The Alerus Center was informed the cancellation is due to logistical issues.

The show is planned to be rescheduled for a future date in 2024.