Hager announces Bismarck School Board candidacy

Josh Hager annouunced Wednesday he is running for the Bismarck School Board.

The Senior Market Service Representative at WBI Energy, Hager is a lifelong Bismarck resident.

“The school board plays a very important role in our education system and I can bring some new energy and a thoughtful perspective to this process,” Hager said in his announcement.

Hager himself is a product of the Bismarck School system, having attended Solheim Elementary, Wachter Middle School and Bismarck High School.

He and his wife, Kimberly, a math teacher with Bismarck Public Schools, have three boys who currently attend Solheim and Wachter.