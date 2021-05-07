Judge denies evidence suppression motion in Bismarck murder plot case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A South Central District judge has rejected a defense request to suppress some evidence in a Bismarck murder conspiracy case.

Attorneys for Earl Howard and Nikkisue Entzel argued the evidence, including cellphone and video surveillance, was improperly gathered without search warrants or with warrants that weren’t properly supported by law enforcement affidavits.

The 42-year-old Howard and the victim’s 40-year-old wife, are charged with murder conspiracy, among other counts, in the death of 42-year-old Chad Entzel.

A sheriff’s deputy earlier testified Howard and Nikkisue Entzel began plotting the victim’s death a month before it happened, in an apparent love triangle with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

In other court action, a charge of murder was dropped against Earl Howard.