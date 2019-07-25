Judge denies lower bond for woman accused of killing baby

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A judge has refused to reduce bond for the 18-year-old woman charged with the death of her infant who was found unresponsive at a Willison hotel in April.

Hannah McMillin asked that her $1 million bond be lowered. Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson denied that request Wednesday afternoon in Williams County Court.

McMillin was originally charged with child abuse, but a medical examiner determined the baby had been forcibly smothered and ruled the death a homicide. A pretrial conference set for Aug 20.

McMillin’s husband, Tank McMillin, is charged with child abuse. His next court appearance is in September.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss