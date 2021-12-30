Judge dismisses claims of unreasonable use of force by law enforcement during 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor Wednesday dismissed all Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) protestors’ claims against law enforcement in the Dundon, et al. v. Morton County, et al. lawsuit.

According to the Morton County State’s Attorney Office, the plaintiffs filed a complaint in 2016 asserting various claims including unreasonable use of force by law enforcement agencies on November 20, 2016, during the DAPL protest response.

“Morton County and the other defendants are pleased with the court’s dismissal of all of the protestors’ claims against them in this lawsuit involving the DAPL protests,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter. “Part of the court’s ruling was that the level of force applied by law enforcement against the protestors on November 20, 2016, was reasonable under the circumstances confronted by law enforcement. On the dates of this mass protest event, law enforcement reasonably believed the protestors were trespassing and therefore, law enforcement was permitted to use less lethal force to protect themselves and others from violent protestors who law enforcement perceived as intending to physically injure the responding law enforcement.”

The protest began on the evening of November 20, 2016, and carried into the early morning hours of the following day.