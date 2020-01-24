Judge dismisses final charge against man in Dakota Access pipeline protest

Live Now
Live coverage: Day 3 of House arguments against Trump in U.S. Senate trial

(AP) — A judge in North Dakota has dismissed the remaining charge against a South Dakota man who prosecutors alleged was part of the 2016 riot at the Dakota Access pipeline construction site.

The misdemeanor charge of engaging in a riot against Lawrence Malcolm Jr. of Sisseton, South Dakota, was dropped at the request of the prosecutor and defense attorney.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick signed the order Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the judge dismissed a felony criminal mischief conspiracy charge against Malcolm for lack of probable cause. Malcolm was charged based on DNA from a cigarette butt left at the scene.

