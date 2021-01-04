Judge dismisses latest pipeline protest lawsuit

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, provided by Morton County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020 sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Morton County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has thrown out another lawsuit alleging officers used excessive force during the Dakota Access Pipeline protest in 2017.

The lawsuit by Eric Poemoceah is the second such lawsuit to be dismissed in recent weeks.

The complaint, filed last April, said the Oklahoma man was tackled while running from law enforcement and suffered a broken pelvis.

Poemoceah alleges officers ignored his injury and that they retaliated against him for exercising his rights by videotaping protest activities.

Poemoceah is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

