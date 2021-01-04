Judge dismisses latest pipeline protest lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has thrown out another lawsuit alleging officers used excessive force during the Dakota Access Pipeline protest in 2017.
The lawsuit by Eric Poemoceah is the second such lawsuit to be dismissed in recent weeks.
The complaint, filed last April, said the Oklahoma man was tackled while running from law enforcement and suffered a broken pelvis.
Poemoceah alleges officers ignored his injury and that they retaliated against him for exercising his rights by videotaping protest activities.
Poemoceah is seeking unspecified monetary damages.