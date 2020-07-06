Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota Access oil pipeline that stretches from the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota to Illinois. A federal judge on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review of the Dakota Access pipeline, nearly three years after it began carrying oil. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April that the pipeline, which has been in operation three years, remains “highly controversial” under federal environmental law, and a more extensive review is necessary than the environmental assessment that was done. In a 24-page order Monday, Boasberg wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption such a shutdown will cause,” but said he had concluded that the pipeline must be shut down.

“Clear precedent favoring vacatur during such a remand coupled with the seriousness of the Corps’ deficiencies outweighs the negative effects of halting the oil flow for the thirteen months that the Corps believes the creation of an EIS will take,” Boasberg wrote.

Boasberg had ordered both parties to submit briefs on whether the pipeline should continue operating during the new environmental review.

The pipeline was the subject of months of protests, sometimes violent, during its construction near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The Standing Rock tribe presses litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota across South Dakota and Iowa and to a shipping point in Illinois in June 2017.

The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile (1,886 kilometer) underground pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the reservation. The tribe draws its water from the river and fears pollution. Texas-based Energy Transfer insisted the pipeline is safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Lisbon Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisbon Storm Damage"

Fireworks Disposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Disposal"

Robert One Minute 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-5"

Sensational Sundays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensational Sundays"

24-hour art studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "24-hour art studio"

Minot overdoses for 2020 surpass 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot overdoses for 2020 surpass 2019"

Car Seat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Seat Safety"

PPP Forgiveness

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Forgiveness"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-5"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Heat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heat Safety"

March for Ryan Gipp

Thumbnail for the video titled "March for Ryan Gipp"

47 Years of Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "47 Years of Giving Back"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss