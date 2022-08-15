MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Judge Stacy Louser refused a guilty plea on Friday from Jeremy Bryan Feller, charged with several felony narcotics and possession of firearms.

Now, Feller will be going to trial.

The Ward County Narcotics Task Force raided Feller’s residence at the time, where the search turned up fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, along with four shotguns and three revolvers.

Feller was on probation at the time and not allowed to possess firearms.

Feller is facing a Class B felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, two counts of Class C felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and seven counts a felon possessing a firearm.

Feller is scheduled for trial on August 23 before Judge Gary Lee.