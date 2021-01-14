Judge won’t lower bond for man charged with killing wife

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A North Central District Court judge has denied a defense request to lower bond for a Minot man charged with fatally shooting his wife.

Erik Rod’s attorney told Judge Gary Lee during Wednesday’s court proceeding that the shooting was an accident and it was not “premeditated” or “done in cold blood.”

The prosecution has argued that the shooting was not accidental.

Connie Rod died at the hospital days after the May 21 shooting. Erik Rod was arrested in August and charged with felony murder and felony reckless endangerment in his wife’s death.

He’s being held on $250,000 bond at the Ward County Jail.

