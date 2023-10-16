MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — After rating and ranking photographs, the judges have decided on the winners of the third annual photo contest in Mandan.

According to a news release, people of all ages and experiences have submitted photos of features that attract residents, businesses, and visitors to the Mandan and Morton County communities.

The judges reviewed the finalist photos across five categories, and the winners are:

Achievement: BNSF Railroad Bridge by Susan Beehler from Mandan.

BNSF Railroad Bridge by Susan Beehler from Mandan. Community: A Sacred & Honorable Place by Paulette Bullinger from Bismarck.

A Sacred & Honorable Place by Paulette Bullinger from Bismarck. Fun: Best Friends by Kim Dahl from Mandan.

Best Friends by Kim Dahl from Mandan. Opportunity: Midnight Train to Mandan by Mike Mundahl from Mandan.

Midnight Train to Mandan by Mike Mundahl from Mandan. County: Beyond Daily Reflection by Chad Satnan from Mandan.

The people’s choice winner was determined by the public online, and that winner was Midnight Train to Mandan by Mike Mundahl, who got 132 votes out of 567.

You can see more winning entries here.

Each winner gets $100 in Mandan Bucks gift certificates. The people’s choice also gets a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living Magazine.

The photos were evaluated based on applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with the category theme.

The winning images will be on display at Mandan City Hall in the Ed “Bosh” Froehlich meeting room in December. They will also be featured in the 2024 Mandan and Morton County community calendar and other publicity materials.