Judiciary Committee reviewing juvenile justice study

Offering troubled teens another option. That’s what the North Dakota Judiciary Committee is working on as its members are reviewing a study of juvenile justice.

Sen. JoNell Bakke said the committee decided it needed to take action two years ago after realizing the juvenile code hadn’t been reviewed in years.

Bakke said alternative solutions to jail time could be available for teenagers who commit lower offense crimes, such as appropriate counseling services, however, if teenagers commit an offense that’s criminal then they will still be handed off to law enforcement.

“We’re making a list of all the services that are available; we’re trying to find what the missing pieces are so we can fill those voids,” Bakke said.

Bakke said the goal is to have the changes done within the next two years.