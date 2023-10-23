BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the previous month, the Belle Mehus Auditorium has been alive with musical talent, from the soulful blues of Joshua Kloyda to the harmonic humor of Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos.

To cap off October’s superstar entertainment, the building is welcoming Judy Collins — a time-honored icon of American folk music — to the capital city.

Judy began her history of public performance at age 13, playing Mozart’s Concerto for Two Pianos, but her love of musicians like Woody Guthrie spurred her musical interests toward the folk genre instead. After performing in Colorado and Connecticut, she would eventually find her way to Greenwich Village in New York City, where Collins would release her debut studio album in 1961, and go on to record songs by future legends including Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, and Leonard Cohen.

Her sixth studio album, Wildflowers, was also the origin of her massive hit ‘Both Sides Now’, which won her a Grammy award, and her rendition of ‘Send in the Clowns’ in 1975 would eventually go platinum.

Now, in her sixth decade of both singing and writing songs, she is still continuing to create new music at a breakneck pace — and at the time of this article’s writing, has released 55 full albums, with new singles still being added to her repertoire this year.

In addition to this monumental musical history, she has written many books, worked as a producer, and directed films among other exploits. Even amidst this rapid release schedule, however, she still finds time to tour the country, and next week, she’ll be heading to the Peace Garden State for a series of shows — one in Fargo, and one in Bismarck.

Over the course of her appearance in ND, Ms. Collins will be performing a series of her favorite songs throughout the history of her career, particularly those that she believes will resonate best with the people of the Peace Garden state.

Judy will be performing in the Belle Mehus Auditorium on Monday, October 30, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is still available online, and tickets can be purchased at the event center between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit this page on the Bismarck Event Center’s website.