BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association has unveiled its July features: A double dose of landscape work from featured artists Connie Herberg and Greta Nelson.

Connie Herberg serves as the main artist on display, showcasing her widely-renowned landscape paintings at the gallery. A graduate of NDSU Fargo and MSU Billings, MT, Herberg draws her experience from both group and individual study, as well as practice and passion. Her family upbringing on an ND farm was a major influence on her focus on landscape painting.

Herberg’s work has been included in plenty of shows all across the states. She’s even had the honor of having her work sold to the Richland County Museum, Stockman Banks and even the Department of the Interior.

In true outdoorsman fashion, she gathers references and ideas while hunting, camping, and fishing. She places importance on observing and drafting life before transforming it into art. Her landscape pieces are notable for their extreme attention to detail and use of color.

“As Summer Wanes”, oil on linen. $4,080.

“Thunderstruck”, oil on vinyl, $6,816.

“Tumbling Waters”, oil on linen, $3,080.

“Reaching New Heights”, oil on linen. $1,308.

“All the Gold”, oil on linen, $4,680.

In addition to featuring Herberg’s art, the watercolor paintings of local artist Greta Nelson are also being displayed in the meeting room. A current native of Bismarck, Nelson has been around the states and has a huge body of work. Her past experiences include working as a consultant for a publishing company in Chicago, singing with the Edina Choral in North Dakota and Minneapolis and E Contori di Carmel in California, and helping to found the Rasmussen College in Bismarck (where she served as both Dean of Students and Career Advisor). She’s also a pianist, and more often than not, one can find her playing the piano at BAGA events.

After being inspired by a watercolor painting class in 2003, Nelson started creating her own watercolor art. While she prefers to lean towards realism, with her favorite subjects being scenery and butterflies, she also aims to incorporate some aspects of abstract art in her works.

“Icy Reflections”, watercolor. $350.

“Autumn Love” (left), “Sweet Dreams”, and “Soft Pastel”. $450, $525, and $275, respectively.

“My Love: Ebony and Ivory” (left) and “Enjoying my Dessert” (right). $1,200 and $525, respectively.

“Teddy’s Cabin”, watercolor. $525.

All artwork by both artists on display at the BAGA is on sale, and prices are available both near the work and on brochures available at the gallery. The double showing of Connie Herberg and Greta Nelson will continue at the association building until July 29. For more information about the exhibits and their artists, visit the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association’s website or call 701-223-5986.