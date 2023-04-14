BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It doesn’t take a whole circus to entertain the family, but maybe sometimes it does. This weekend, the Shrine Circus is at the Bismarck Event Center entertaining all.

Taylor Aasen met with the Ringmaster and clown with the Shrine Circus to talk about why the circus is so important to him.

“Well, I’ve been in the business all my life. I was born and raised in the circus. My family owned a circus for 25 years. I started as a clown when I was three years old. One thing led to another, kind of following in my dad’s footsteps; he started as a clown and became a ringmaster. It’s a great show. It’s a show for all ages. The circus, the real circus, which is what this is, is one of the last things on Earth that a family can do together. So, there’s something for everybody. From little kids to the grandparents, and also that little more difficult to cater to teenagers, early 20s era. We’ve got motorcycle jumpers that pretty basically almost hit the roof of the ceiling when they jump. There’s just something for everyone,” said Timothy Tegge the Shrine Circus ringmaster and performance director.

To find out more about the events happening this weekend at the Shrine Circus, visit the Bismarck Event Center’s website.