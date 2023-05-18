MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — 114 classrooms in Minot received business education through the Junior Achievement program for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

Junior Achievement is a global program, and in Minot, it’s run by the Minot Area Chamber EDC. The Minot chapter started in 1997 with 25 pilot classes. It has now grown to more than 100 Kindergarten through 5th-grade classrooms.

Over the course of five weeks with one class per week, students learn how to budget, write a check, and more.

“That is something that they need to start off young because they don’t know how to. They’re maybe mowing the lawn and doing odds and ends or getting an allowance every week or month. And so we need to teach them how to save their money. What are their wants and needs? Do you have something that you’re saving up for? You don’t blow your money right away,” said Makensy Arlien, a Junior Achievement volunteer.

Arlien even remembers what was taught in her own Junior Achievement class from her past school days. And the Vice President of the Chamber says as the years go on, that’s a recurring theme.

“We’ve had a lot of volunteers coming through recently the last couple of years saying, ‘I took Junior Achievement. I remember Junior Achievement.’ I’m So glad I had it. So now I want to teach and kind of give back.’ So that’s great. and that’s one thing I will say too, we’ve never had a problem getting volunteers,” said Carla Dolan, the vice president of the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

She says this school year, there were more than 100 Junior Achievement volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer next year, just reach out to the Minot Area Chamber EDC.