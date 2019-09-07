UPDATE: Rollover Bus Crash Carrying Junior High Volleyball Team

Live Now
(UPDATE 3:20 p.m.)– KX News just learned the Grenora school bus accident was a rollover crash. The driver, a 53-year-old Grenora woman was traveling south from Grenora to Lambert, Montana.

The bus was going at a speed between 40 to 45 MPH. The bus drifted onto the righthand road edge and the driver steered to the left. The bus then went into the left ditch and the driver steered to the right.

The bus overturned on the roadway coming to rest on its driver’s side. The driver and one other passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver was wearing her seatbelt. It was raining at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

About 20 middle school girls are being treated for injuries after a bus crash this morning.

Around 9:00 a.m., a school bus carrying the Grenora Junior High Volleyball Team got into an accident on County Road 5 and 66th Street NW in Williams County.

There was a total of 23 passengers onboard. All have been transported for treatment.

The Williston Fire Department was on scene shortly after 9:00 a.m. They assisted Grenora Ambulance with the crash.

Responding agencies included Williston Fire Department, Grenora Fire Department, Williston Rural Fire Department, Grenora Ambulance, Williston Ambulance, Williams County Sheriffs Office, Williams County Emergency Management and the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

