Dinosaurs are coming back to life this weekend. That’s because Jurassic Quest is at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds and is bigger than ever! This large and realistic dinosaur exhibit features fun for the entire family.

With all sorts of interactive and educational activities, even mom and dad are bound to learn a thing or two.

One of Jurassic Quest’s Dinosaur trainers says they’re proud to educate the public on these prehistoric creatures.

“This is Tina, our Baby T-Rex she is one of four baby dinosaurs you can meet here at our site, in other locations one of three, and you are welcome to interact with them. You and your family can even touch them and take photos with them now,” said “Brainy Beth” the Dino Trainer, Bethany Mayes.

Mayes says sellouts are expected, so get your tickets online or at the fairgrounds before they become extinct.