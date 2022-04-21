BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — What came after the dinosaur? Its tail!

These dinosaurs have traveled across the world and have finally made their way to Bismarck.

The Jurassic Quest is roaring into the Bismarck Event Center, offering an all-around experience for your family and friends.

The quest offers rides, bouncy houses, fossils and, of course, dinosaurs. There are even live interactive raptor shows.

Tour guide and Bismarck native Roarin Riley says she’s excited to be back in her hometown and share this Jurassic experience with the community.

“It’s so important for me to bring this to Bismarck ’cause North Dakota is known for its fossils; they just dug up an etanocite, the triceratops I believe it was with the flesh still on. So North Dakota is a hot spot for dinosaurs and it’s awesome to bring in the community, showing them what’s around them and what can be for your future. I have so many kids that run up to me and they’re like I wanna be a paleontologist one day, this is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen, and just seeing the magic come to life and how excited they are just means the world to me,” said Riley.

The quest will be open to the public starting tomorrow at 1 p.m. and will be on through Sunday.