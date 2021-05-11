Jurors to decide whether fatal Mandan stabbing was murder or self-defense

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A jury in Burleigh County will decide if a Moffit man charged in a fatal stabbing committed murder or was acting in self-defense.

Forty-eight-year-old Arthur Funk is charged in the June 2020 death of 53-year-old Kevin Stockert, of Mandan.

Prosecutors say the two men fought when Funk, who had been staying with Stockert’s girlfriend, failed to return her car. Prosecutor Chase Lingle says Stockert was stabbed numerous times, suffered a broken rib and was left to die with Funk making no attempt to call for medical help.

Defense attorney Scott Rose told jurors that Funk was still in the driver’s seat of a car when he was punched by Stockert, the two struggled and Stockert had no other option but to defend himself.