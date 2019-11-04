Jury awards $1 billion in 2015 fatal Mandan auto accident

A jury has awarded nearly $1.2 billion in combined damages to families of the victims in a 2015 vehicle crash on Bismarck Expressway in Mandan.

According to trial testimony, on June 27, 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving a pickup at a high rate of speed and going the wrong way on Bismarck Expressway when he crashed into a car driven by Shayna Monson and passengers Abby Renschler and Taylor Goven.

Renschler and Goven were killed and Monson suffered severe and lasting injuries.

Morsette’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.295 percent, nearly four times the legal limit. The state toxicologist who analyzed the blood sample testified the blood alcohol level was equal to sixteen drinks of alcohol at the time of the test.

Morsette is currently serving a 25-year prison term for his role in the accident.

The amounts awarded to Renschler and Goven will go to their respective families.

After the trial, attorney Chad Nodland, representing the Goven family, said, hopefully, the award will help bring some measure of comfort and also send a message.

“So many family members, friends, and even the community are impacted by what Mr. Morsette chose to do that fateful night,” Nodland said. “Even though they cannot go back to the way things were, at least they can know their voices were heard. There may be some peace knowing that.”

Attorney Jeff Weikum, representing Shayna Monson, praised the jury for its efforts.

“This was a difficult process for everyone,” Weikum said. “Ms. Monson and her family not only appreciate what the jurors decided, they also recognize how this will send a message of how wrong it is to do something like this to others.”