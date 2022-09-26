BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Jury selection is set to begin today in the trial of Nikki Entzel, Bismarck, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the January 2020 death of her husband, Chad Entzel.

Prosecutors claim Nikki Entzel, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, Ontario, Canada, had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life insurance money and, after murdering him, set fire to the Entzel home with the body inside.

Investigators said Chad Entzel died from two gunshot wounds and that he was apparently killed days before the January 2, 2020 house fire.

Nikki Entzel was arrested and charged January 7, 2020.

Earl Howard was captured January 9, 2020, as he tried to cross the U.S.- Canadian border in Michigan.

On October 22, 2021, Howard pled guilty to arson, conspiracy to commit arson, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

As part of a plea deal, Howard received a 50-year sentence with 25 years suspended.

Nikki Entzel’s trial is expected to run about two weeks. She is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

Following jury selection, the trial will be live-streamed through the KX website.