‘Hoping for a miracle these next couple of days’: Fireworks vendors handling shortage of supplies, bans

Just days remain for North Dakotans to stock up their fireworks inventory.

Vendors are hoping to get through a number of obstacles, including fireworks being banned in various counties and a shortage of supplies.

Davis Becker, of Bob’s Fireworks, said, “We hope to continue to get things in with the communication because a lot of things are coming. We do what we can with what we have.”

Shannon Knutson owns Memory Fireworks and said she is one of many businesses that has not faced a shortage of inventory.

“We got everything in with what we wanted. We’re fully stocked and ready to go at all three of our locations,” she said.

As for Becker, he fell short of some items.

“We’re always looking for the best product and sometimes that’s searching far and sometimes that’s near us locally,” Becker said.

Knutson says the burn ban along with the fireworks ban is what is having an impact on her sales. She’s not seen a drought like this since 2017.

“We’re hoping for a little rain, hoping for a miracle these next couple of days,” Knutson said.

Customers living outside of burn ban areas, such as near lakes, are coming to the Bismarck area for their fireworks supplies.

“We get a lot of lake customers that come in. There is a lot of lakes around here that do not have the ban right now so that’s exciting for us to get some of those customers in,” Knutson said.

Customers have until midnight on July 5 to purchase fireworks.