BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It was packed inside the House Chamber on Monday but not because of lawmakers.

Instead, people were inside the chamber to celebrate Justice Douglas Bahr as he was officially invested as the new Supreme Court justice.

Bahr is replacing Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who had been the longest-serving chief justice in state history.

Bahr had all of his children present and three of them spoke on the impact their father has had on their lives.

“I appreciate each of you being here today to support me in this time. And I appreciate the kind remarks that have been made. I hesitated asking my children to speak, revenge time. You never know what story they might decide to tell” said Bahr.

Bahr has practiced law for 27 years, including 25 in the state attorney general’s office.

He was an assistant attorney general from 1991 to 1998 and the director of the civil litigation division from 1999 to 2016.