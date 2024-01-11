MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — September 20 started out as an ordinary day for Glo Ishimwe and her 15-month-old Shalom.

Glo dropped her son off at his daycare at around 9 a.m. But she received a call that same evening that no parent ever wants to get. Shalom was blue and purple and was unresponsive.

Ishamwe says her 15-month-old son was a happy and healthy baby. That is until she received a phone call from her daycare provider’s son, telling her Shalom was unresponsive.

The cause of death for baby Shalom was myocarditis, a viral infection that causes inflammation of the heart. But Ishamwe says there were no signs that Shalom was sick, as they had been on vacation the day before.

“It was terrifying to find out that once we came from South Dakota that Wednesday, he was going to pass,” said Shalom’s mother, Glo Ishimwe. “He had nothing to show me that something that traumatic was going to happen.”

Shalom was at Joyell Marks-Johnson’s ‘Marked With Joy Daycare’ all day. And she says she got the call about Shalom around 5 p.m.

She rushed to the daycare to find that no one had called 911. So she dialed it herself and decided to drive to the hospital, running into the ambulances on her way.

“I’m running in the middle of the street, waved down the ambulance, the ambulance pulls to the side and once they pulled up, I just gave them Shalom, and that was the last time I held him. And the entire time I’m calling the daycare owner,” explained Ishimwe.

She says Marks-Johnson never picked up the phone and told police she didn’t know Shalom was even at her daycare that day.

“If you saw on camera, I got there around 7 in the morning and the daycare owner is the one that opened the door and watched us come in,” said Ishamwe. “So from 7 a.m. in the morning until 5 p.m., you mean to tell me a daycare owner, a mother, how did you not know there was a child, that’s your job. How did you not know there was a child there?”

She says she and Marks-Johnson were friends before the incident. And Ishimwe says she did know Marks-Johnson was operating a daycare without a license, but did not know what the terms were.

Under state law, any person providing early childhood services for five or fewer children can choose to become a self-declared provider. But Ishimwe says that wasn’t what was happening.

“It is very difficult to find daycare in North Dakota in general,” explained Ishimwe. “And then to have a daycare owner who is unlicensed who isn’t telling people that she’s supposed to have less than five kids, she had 17 kids in her daycare.”

Last year, Marks-Johnson pleaded guilty to providing early childhood services after a license was denied or revoked.

Shalom was laid to rest, but Ishimwe says that day still haunts her.

She said, “The hardest part is, I think about this story in my head all the time. And no one called 911. And every time I go to sleep I think about that.”

She says she won’t rest until justice is found for Shalom.

KX News reached out to Marks-Johnson’s attorney for comment, but they did not return our call.