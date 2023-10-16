BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In the next week, state lawmakers will return to Bismarck for a special session — and new information has revealed the identity of the man who will fill the seat of a recently deceased state senator.

Mandan area Republicans have chosen Justin Gerhardt to serve out the remainder of Senator Doug Larsen’s term after the representative, along with his wife in two sons, was killed in a plane crash in Utah two weeks ago.

Currently, Gerhardt works as a project manager for Northwest Contracting and formerly served in the North Dakota National Guard.

He states that he doesn’t consider himself a politician, but that he is still honored by the opportunity to serve.

“The big thing in our current society is people want people like themselves serving in government,” Gerhardt said. “So, I hope people in Mandan can see that in me. I think a number, I know a lot of people in Mandan. So, I think those that do know me, I feel, I hope I feel that I’m approachable to discuss things with.”

It is unknown when exactly this week’s lawmaking session will begin. Legislative leaders are meeting at the capitol on Tuesday to discuss rules and proceedings.