WHITE EARTH, N.D. (KXNET) — A 14-year-old was pronounced dead after a crash with a train in White Earth just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 14-year-old from White Earth was driving a Suburban west on 66th St NW when they came to a railroad crossing with stop signs.

Highway Patrol says the driver did not stop at the intersection and drove through as a BNSF train traveling west approached the same crossing, and hit the Suburban on its driver’s side.

The train then pushed the Suburban down the tracks and spun the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.