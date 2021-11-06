Juvenile taken into custody following threat toward Watford City High School

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

On the evening of Friday, November 5, the Watford City Police Department received information regarding a threat made towards the Watford City High School.

Through the course of the investigation, a juvenile was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The Watford City Police Department states they have no other information of any threats towards the Watford City High School or any other McKenzie County Public School District #1 building.

Police say there will be increased law enforcement presence around all McKenzie County Public School District # 1 buildings this week to ensure all students are safe.

Due to this being a juvenile investigation, no other information was released.