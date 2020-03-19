K-12 Schools in North Dakota to remain closed

Governor Doug Burgum says he will allow distance learning hours to count. State Law had previously not allowed for that. An Executive order by Governor Burgum will waive that.

The Governor is granting waivers for the next week and two days following that to keep paying teachers and other personnel. He is allowing schools to go 163 days instead of the mandated 175 days under state law. Schools are closed until further notice.

Burgum says School should be resumed by April 1 through alternative learning. Each district has until June 30 to complete their school year if needed.