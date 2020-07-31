K-9 units preparing to compete for top dog

K-9 units at police departments statewide will be competing to be top dog this weekend.

The fourth annual Midwestern Police Canine Competition kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Haaland Field in Bismarck’s Cottonwood Park.

There, dogs from departments including Bismarck, Williston, Dickinson, Fargo and more, will go through tactical and obedience courses in hopes of winning the title of “Iron Dog.”

Bismarck Police Department’s Sgt. Lyle Sinclair says the event gives departments the chance to win bragging rights, but also see their everyday training on display.

“What I like about it is the guys are seriously competing against each other, but they also, at the drop of a hat, help their fellow handler to make everyone safe,” Sinclair said. “That’s the main goal of all our training.”

The event is open to the public with free hot dogs and refreshments, and donations are welcome.