“What we want to do is just give something to a child here in North Dakota, to Disneyland, or go boating, whatever they want to do, so we’re trying to raise money for that,” said Tom Schrader, KAHU Motorcycle Club.

KAHU club Motorcyclists went for a ride to help local kids’ wildest wishes come true.

Some kids’ wishes have already been granted, but the club wants every kid’s wish fulfilled. And, a gift from Make A Wish does something else for kids with a critical illness, that some people might not know.

“It gives them a place to refocus and to be excited. So the biggest thing this year is his wish coming true,” said Kira Blair, mother.

“He dreams and he is happy about the future, especially when it’s time and bleak, so Make a Wish did that for us,” Blair added.

Her 9-year-old son, Connor, has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, is on the autism spectrum and also has SVT, which is a heart condition. He’s hoping his wish can come true this year.

“A videogame man-cave. That’s what he wants. He plays a lot of video games, so he wants an entertainment center, so he can put up all of his pretties–X-Box, PlayStation. He’s really big into the Disney 3.0 characters so we have quite a few of them around the house,” Blair said.

At 10:40, kickstands went up and riders took off for Berthold, Carpio and Ruthville. This is the first year the club has done this ride for Make A wish–and they say it won’t be the last.

A few members said seeing the smiles on kids’ faces made it all worth it.

$2,994 was raised for Make A Wish North Dakota.