Kalix celebrating 25 years

A Minot business is celebrating 25 years of service to the community.

Kalix Recycling opened in 1994 to offer Minot residents an opportunity to reduce the amount of trash going into the local landfill.



Not only does the company offer recycling, it also serves adults with developmental disabilities by offering employment opportunities. We talked to the president of the company to see what the next 25 years might hold.

Borgi Beeler/President: We’re continuing on expanding our community employment. So we’re always looking for businesses that are willing to work with us, and we will look at what a business does. We will find out, OK, what task are you having trouble getting done and how can that fit a skill of a person in our program.”

The company is offering daily door prizes to the 25th customer through the door, until August 13th.