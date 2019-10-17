Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s brother misses his sister

Local News

by: Cory McGinnis

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — Amaree Thomas says he was with his 3-year-old sister, Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, the night she disappeared.

Amaree, 11, says he misses her and wants her to come home. McKinney was abducted at a birthday party Saturday night at the Tom Brown Village housing projects in Avondale. Although there are people of interest the Birmingham Police are questioning, no one has been charged in the case.

“I believe she’s still in Birmingham somewhere,” Amaree said.

On Wednesday morning, police received a tip on Cupcake’s whereabouts and spent more than three hours searching apartments and cars on Jefferson Avenue in the West End neighborhood and surrounding area, but there were no signs of her.

“When I thought she was found, there was a lot of happiness, there was joy,” Amaree said. “When I figured it out, it was sadness in my head.”

Sharon Thomas, Cupcake and Amaree’s grandmother, said she is prayerful that her granddaughter will be found.

“As time goes on, it gets harder and harder, but I’m trying to keep it alive by talking to you today, and pleading and begging for the return of my grandbaby,” Thomas said.

Thomas holds out hope for his baby sister’s return.

“I miss her,” he said “Whoever has her needs to just bring her home.”

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Traffic Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic Tips"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/17"

Pumpkin Gutting is LIFE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Gutting is LIFE"

Pumpkin Gutter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Gutter"

Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth"

High School Volleyball 10.16

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.16"

BSC vs Dawson CC 10.16.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Dawson CC 10.16.19"

Pre-Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pre-Trial"

Attorney Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney Shortage"

Valley City Flood Preps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Valley City Flood Preps"

Stanley Scouts Building

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Scouts Building"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling"

Libby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libby"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Godfread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godfread"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge