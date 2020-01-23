Kara Mauai found safe in Dallas-Fort Worth

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kara Mauai has been found safe and is with authorities at this time, according to the Bring Kara Home Facebook page.

“KARA HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE!!❤️‼️ Kara Mauai has been found safe and is currently with authorities at this time. A special thanks to all of the law enforcement officers who never gave up on finding her. #BringKaraHome #SearchForKara #MMIW #StandingRock,” the post read.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe also posted on their Facebook page, saying Mauai was located in Dallas-Fort Worth Wednesday.

“A special thanks to all law enforcement officers for their relentless efforts as well. Also a special thank you to the BIA / Office of Justice Services Police, Bismarck ND Police, Carrollton TX Police and today the Dallas FTW Police,” the post read.

Mauai was missing since Nov. 8, 2019.

