BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — United States Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl announced that on December 6, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Dwayne Gerard Sr. to serve 60 years in federal prison.

According to a news release, Gerard Sr. is 63 years old and is from Karlsruhe, North Dakota.

After his 60 years in prison, he is to have a lifetime supervised release for eight counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minors.

During the sentencing hearing, several family members provided statements in regard to the immense impact the sexual abuse has had on the victims and their families.

During the sentencing, Judge Hovland called Gerard Sr. “a parent’s worst nightmare” and one of the worst cases he has seen.

The case came to law enforcement’s attention when it was reported that Gerard Sr. had been repeatedly sexually abusing two children.

After a search of his electronic devices, it was uncovered that there were photos and videos depicting his sexual abuse.

“Homeland Security Investigations is committed to combatting child exploitation, and I”m proud of our agents and law enforcement partners who brought Gerard Sr. to justice,” said HSI St. Paul Special Agent in Charge, Jamie Holt.

“This is truly a case that required a sentence sufficient enough to ensure the defendant never harms another child again,” said Assistant United State Attorney Gary Delorme.