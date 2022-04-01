Keegan is a 2-year-old in Mandan whose wish is about to come true.

Despite his conditions, Keegan loves to see the world just like any toddler.

Keegan was born with multiple medical conditions that made mom a full-time caretaker. Friends at Make-A-Wish foundation set up a special trip for this sweet boy.

“His wish is going to be that we get to go to Pennsylvania, to go see Sesame Place so he’ll absolutely love that because he loves Elmo,” said Keegan’s mom, Maran Blair.

Maran and Keegan are now working with Make-A-Wish to secure the dates of the trip, but tune in to KX News on Saturday for a special surprise from us to Keegan!