BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — March shines light and brings awareness to those with disabilities in our communities during National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, 4.3% of children are born with disabilities. The term ‘Developmental Disability’ can refer to impairments in learning and behavior, such as autism, physical disabilities, or intellectual functioning such as cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome.

KX News met with one local family who doesn’t just raise awareness in March, but every day, with the help of their son Keegan Blair.

“His smile lights up a room,” said Maran Blair, Keegan’s mom.

Let’s take a walk down three-and-a-half-year-old Keegan’s journey and see how the child continues to be an inspiration to those around him.

“When I was pregnant with Keegan,” explained Maran, “all the ultrasounds were fine. There was nothing that was really detected on any ultrasounds, so I didn’t know anything until he was born. It was quite a surprise when he came, and all of a sudden all these things were thrown at me. We haven’t figured out a total diagnosis, it’s just a bunch of long things that he’s diagnosed with.”

Mama Blair shares that some days are tougher than others.

“Just seeing him struggle, like when he’s been incubated, that’s really hard,” continued Blair. “He wants to be there and cuddle, but he can’t.”

And although he is living with a disability, Maran does her best to show him all things good in life. He has enjoyed adaptive skiing, baseball games, and so much more.

“He can do whatever he wants to do,” said Maran. “If he doesn’t like it, that’s fine. At least we tried.”

Mama Blair shares that this month, it’s important to simply let the world know that Keegan is just a kid too, and that it’s great to treat him like one. It has been said once before to see the person, not the disability, and Keegan is a great example of this.

“Don’t be afraid to stop and say just hi,” explained Maran. “he can say hi when he wants to. Sometimes he chooses not to as well. He’s a toddler. He chooses to do what he wants, but he likes when people acknowledge him and talk to him, and he’s a flirt. Just stop and say hi to anybody with a disability, they like to be acknowledged, too.”

Between watching Elmo to spending time with his soon-to-be service dog, Khloe, Keegan is a busy boy, making the best out of what life has to offer. You can take a look at upcoming or previous adventures with Keegan on this Facebook page.