Keene oil well blowout: still on fire nearly five days later

A fire on an oil well site on the Little Missouri National Grassland has been on fire for nearly five days.

Keene Fire Department, McKenzie County Rural Fire, U.S. Forest Service USDA Forest Service, McKenzie County Emergency Management are all on scene.

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office says it’s also working closely with the permit holder, Petro-Hunt Corporation, and a local private contractor, Wild Well Control, to keep the fire contained to the well-pad.

Little Missouri National Grassland is the largest grassland in the country, and the well-pad fire has not spread to the national grassland.

“The fact that it has stayed contained to the well is super big,” said McKenzie County Deputy Sheriff and Public Information Officer Kari Stuart.

Stuart says law enforcement remains posted at road barriers on 103 V Avenue and 47th M Street NW. Local residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area.

There have been no injuries and there is no danger to the surrounding area at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.